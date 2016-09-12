Workshop: Make a Mini-Aquaponics System for Growing Fresh Produce Traditional gardens require planting in the spring and attention in the summer before yielding a harvest. But gardening in January? It’s possible through aquaponics. Learn how at an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach mini-aquaponics workshop for all ages on Jan. 28, 2017, 2-4 p.m., at the Story County Conservation Center near McFarland Park in Ames, Iowa. Register online. Registration and fee payment is required by 4 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2017. Read more in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from December 5, 2016.



