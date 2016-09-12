Iowa State University
Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update - December 9, 2016

This article was published originally on 12/9/2016

The following are highlights and updates about samples and questions recently received in the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Visit the PIDC's Facebook page to ask questions and for updates and more pictures. For more information on a particular disease or insect problem listed, follow the article cited.
 
PLANT DISEASES
 
Coniferous Trees
Rhizosphaera needle cast in various spruce types
Fall needle drop
Environmental / abiotic stress in pine
 
Perennials and Annuals
Phytophthora shoot blight in Lilacs (see article in this issue)
 
INSECTS
 
Coniferous Trees
Spruce spider mites

By Laura Jesse and Lina Rodriguez Salamanca, Plant & Insect Diagnostic Clinic