Iowa State University
INDEX A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Horticulture and Home Pest News
Horticulture & Home Pest News is filled with articles on current horticulture, plant care, pest management, and common household pests written by Iowa State University Extension specialists in the Departments of Entomology, Horticulture and Plant Pathology.

Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Clarke County

This article was published originally on 12/9/2016

Emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees, has been confirmed in Clarke County in Iowa.  The discovery in the city of Osceola brings to thirty-nine the number of counties within the state where EAB has been confirmed.  See the map below.
 
Read more about this most recent discovery and confirmation of infestation in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Yard & Garden news release from November 28, 2016.
 
 
Confirmed distribution of the emerald ash borer in Iowa as of November 28, 2016.Confirmed distribution of the emerald ash borer in Iowa as of November 28, 2016.

By Donald Lewis, Department of Entomology