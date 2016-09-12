Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Clarke County Emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees, has been confirmed in Clarke County in Iowa. The discovery in the city of Osceola brings to thirty-nine the number of counties within the state where EAB has been confirmed. See the map below.



Read more about this most recent discovery and confirmation of infestation in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Yard & Garden news release from November 28, 2016.





Confirmed distribution of the emerald ash borer in Iowa as of November 28, 2016.

