Iowa State University
INDEX A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Horticulture and Home Pest News
Horticulture & Home Pest News is filled with articles on current horticulture, plant care, pest management, and common household pests written by Iowa State University Extension specialists in the Departments of Entomology, Horticulture and Plant Pathology.

Handling Poinsettias during the Holiday Season

This article was published originally on 12/9/2016

One of the best parts of the holiday season is adding colorful seasonal plants to the home. That includes the poinsettia. However, poinsettias do require special care to reach their full potential.  Read more about poinsettia care in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach yard and garden news release from November 30, 2016.

By Richard Jauron, Department of Horticulture