Horticulture & Home Pest News
Christmas Tree Facts and Legends
This article was published originally on 12/9/2016
During the holiday season, Christmas trees make appearances across Iowa and across the nation as part of the season’s celebration. But there’s plenty to learn about these popular trees. Read more about tree care in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach yard and garden news release from December 7, 2016.