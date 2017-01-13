Iowa State University
Horticulture and Home Pest News
Horticulture & Home Pest News is filled with articles on current horticulture, plant care, pest management, and common household pests written by Iowa State University Extension specialists in the Departments of Entomology, Horticulture and Plant Pathology.

Day of Insects at Reiman Gardens, March 24, 2017

This article was published originally on 1/13/2017

This year marks the ninth annual "Day of Insects" at Reiman Gardens. Held on Saturday, March 24th at Iowa State University's Reiman Gardens, DOI is a day filled with 15 presentations from professionals, academics, advocates, and enthusiasts covering a wide range of insect related topics. From young beginners to seasoned veterans, DOI has something for everyone interested in or involved with insects.
 
For more information on the day including a complete schedule of presentation and registration information please visit the Reiman Gardens website.
 
For more information, contact Nathan Brockman at mantisnb@iastate.edu.
 
CLICK HERE to download the Day of Insects poster. 
 

 

By Nathan Brockman, Reiman Gardens