Day of Insects at Reiman Gardens, March 24, 2017
This article was published originally on 1/13/2017
This year marks the ninth annual "Day of Insects" at Reiman Gardens. Held on Saturday, March 24th at Iowa State University's Reiman Gardens, DOI is a day filled with 15 presentations from professionals, academics, advocates, and enthusiasts covering a wide range of insect related topics. From young beginners to seasoned veterans, DOI has something for everyone interested in or involved with insects.