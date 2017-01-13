Day of Insects at Reiman Gardens, March 24, 2017 This year marks the ninth annual "Day of Insects" at Reiman Gardens. Held on Saturday, March 24th at Iowa State University's Reiman Gardens, DOI is a day filled with 15 presentations from professionals, academics, advocates, and enthusiasts covering a wide range of insect related topics. From young beginners to seasoned veterans, DOI has something for everyone interested in or involved with insects.



For more information on the day including a complete schedule of presentation and registration information please visit the Reiman Gardens website.



For more information, contact Nathan Brockman at mantisnb@iastate.edu.



CLICK HERE to download the Day of Insects poster.







