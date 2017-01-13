Search
Horticulture & Home Pest News is filled with articles on current horticulture, plant care, pest management, and common household pests written by Iowa State University Extension specialists in the Departments of Entomology, Horticulture and Plant Pathology.
Handling Indoor Plants and Trees during Winter
This article was published originally on 1/13/2017
Indoor plants and trees brighten our homes through the winter, but require extra considerations concerning indoor temperatures light. Learn more about starting and maintaining indoor-friendly plants and trees in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Yard and Garden news release from January 5, 2017.