Search
Search articles from 1992 to the present.
|
Horticulture & Home Pest News is filled with articles on current horticulture, plant care, pest management, and common household pests written by Iowa State University Extension specialists in the Departments of Entomology, Horticulture and Plant Pathology.
|
Search
Search articles from 1992 to the present.
|
Properly Maintain Trees to Help Avoid Disasters
This article was published originally on 1/13/2017
On Dec. 17, 2016, a large tree fell on a wedding party near Los Angeles, Calif., killing one and injuring several others. While fatalities from falling trees are uncommon, this incident is a worthy reminder of the importance of properly maintaining and pruning trees in urban landscapes. Learn more in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from January 12, 2017.