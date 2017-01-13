Iowa State University
Horticulture and Home Pest News
Horticulture & Home Pest News is filled with articles on current horticulture, plant care, pest management, and common household pests written by Iowa State University Extension specialists in the Departments of Entomology, Horticulture and Plant Pathology.

Winter Is Outreach Time at the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

This article was published originally on 1/13/2017

The frequency of plant samples slows down during the winter months, while the household insect identifications continue to trickle in. During this slow time, diagnosticians work hard to prepare for educational events and update our online resources and publications that can be downloaded free of change from the Extension Store.
 
Here are links to some recently updated publications that you might enjoy:

 
We will be giving presentations and or workshop in the following upcoming programs:

By Lina Rodriguez Salamanca and Laura Jesse, Plant & Insect Diagnostic Clinic