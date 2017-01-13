Winter Is Outreach Time at the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

The frequency of plant samples slows down during the winter months, while the household insect identifications continue to trickle in. During this slow time, diagnosticians work hard to prepare for educational events and update our online resources and publications that can be downloaded free of change from the Extension Store.



Here are links to some recently updated publications that you might enjoy:

Emerald Ash Borer Management Options www.store.extension.iastate.edu/Product/13114

Spanish Language version: Opciones de control del barrenador verde Esmeralda www.store.extension.iastate.edu/Product/14762

Scale Insects on Ornamental Landscape Plants www.store.extension.iastate.edu/Product/2169

Verticillium Wilt of Woody Plants www.store.extension.iastate.edu/Product/12187





We will be giving presentations and or workshop in the following upcoming programs: