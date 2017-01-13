Search
Winter Is Outreach Time at the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
1/13/2017
The frequency of plant samples slows down during the winter months, while the household insect identifications continue to trickle in. During this slow time, diagnosticians work hard to prepare for educational events and update our online resources and publications that can be downloaded free of change from the Extension Store.