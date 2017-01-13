Search
Horticulture & Home Pest News is filled with articles on current horticulture, plant care, pest management, and common household pests written by Iowa State University Extension specialists in the Departments of Entomology, Horticulture and Plant Pathology.
Colorful Landscape Trees and Shrubs in Winter
This article was published originally on 1/13/2017
Winter can be a drab time in the home landscape, especially compared to the bright colors of spring, summer and fall. However, colorful fruit and bark can provide a splash of variety to the landscape. Learn more about colorful winter plants and trees in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Yard and Garden news release from January 11, 2017.