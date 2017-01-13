Iowa State University
Horticulture and Home Pest News
Colorful Landscape Trees and Shrubs in Winter

This article was published originally on 1/13/2017

Winter can be a drab time in the home landscape, especially compared to the bright colors of spring, summer and fall. However, colorful fruit and bark can provide a splash of variety to the landscape.  Learn more about colorful winter plants and trees in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Yard and Garden news release from January 11, 2017.

By Richard Jauron, Department of Horticulture